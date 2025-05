Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul was named the "Best Leisure Destination in Asia" by the annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards.Global Traveler, a renowned U.S. travel magazine, has been honoring the best leisure destinations around the world each year since 2013.While Seoul previously topped the Asia category in 2023, it fell to the second spot last year, before reclaiming the top spot.Trailing behind in this year's rankings, taking second to fifth place, were Taipei, Tokyo, Phuket, and Singapore.The Seoul Tourism Organization has sought to vitalize the city's hiking tours, opening hiking tour centers on Mount Bukhan, Mount Bugak and Mount Gwanak and offering trips to familiarize hikers with the mountains.The organization has also actively promoted the country's capital as the destination for "bleisure", combining business and leisure.