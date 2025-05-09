AI Technology Part of New Comprehensive Gov’t Flood-Prevention Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is in the forecast this summer largely as a result of climate change, prompting authorities to put forth comprehensive flood-prevention measures.Under its flood damage response plan, the government pledged to make active use of digital and artificial intelligence technologies to quickly detect flood risks and circulate information.Starting this summer, the government will launch a pilot program using a virtual three-dimensional model of dams and rivers to simulate various situations, such as dam releases and rainfall.Based on simulation results, authorities plan to predict flood risks and determine how much water to release from dams.More than one-thousand out of some two-thousand-700 surveillance cameras installed along the nation’s rivers and streams will be replaced with AI cameras to automatically discern people and vehicles nearby and help facilitate their evacuation.The government will also expand the delivery of text message alerts to the public about safety during floods and monsoons.