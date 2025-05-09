S. Korean Youths Top World Ranking in Basic Academic Achievement, Among Worst in Physical, Mental Health

Photo : YONHAP News

The basic academic achievement level of South Korean children and youths was found to be the best among advanced nations, while their physical and mental health were one of the worst in the world.According to a report by Innocenti, a research arm of UNICEF, based on data between 2018 and 2022, South Korea's indicator was 79 percent in terms of the ratio of students aged 15 with competence in reading and math at a level without any problems in daily life, in the top spot among 40 nations.Trailing behind were Ireland at 78 percent, Japan at 76 percent and Estonia at 75 percent.The report, however, said Korea ranked 30th out of 36 countries regarding youths' satisfaction in life, with only 65 percent of respondents giving a score of at least five on a ten-point scale.Between 2020 and 2022, the average suicide rate among South Korean adolescents aged 15 to 19 was ten-point-three for every 100-thousand, ranking fifth among 42 countries.While the death rate among children aged five to 14 was relatively low at zero-point-seven for every one-thousand, the obesity rate was 33-point-nine percent to rank seventh among 43 countries.