Committee Introduces Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Chief Justice's Alleged Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee introduced a bill on a special counsel investigation into alleged judicial abuse of power by Supreme Court chief justice Jo Hee-de and others.While the revised bill tabled on Monday has yet to complete the 15-day consideration period, lawmakers from the Democratic Party(DP) and the Rebuilding Korea Party pushed for its introduction, despite opposition from the People Power Party(PPP).The special counsel would investigate whether the chief justice had abused judicial authority and intervened in the June 3 presidential election through the top court's reversal and remand of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's acquittal in his election law violation trial.The DP and the Rebuildig Korea Party would each recommend a nominee for special prosecutor and the investigation could last up to 140 days, including 20 days for preparation.The DP also transferred a bill to the panel's subcommittee aimed at increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, and another bill enabling a constitutional petition against the top court's decision.The PPP protested the DP's move, accusing the party of trying to protect its presidential candidate Lee from his judicial risks.