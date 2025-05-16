USTR Greer Arrives in S. Korea for APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Jamieson Greer arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) trade ministers’ meeting.Greer arrived at Incheon International Airport around 6:20 p.m. on a Korean Air flight and exited through a separate gate, avoiding any encounters with reporters.He is set to attend the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, slated for Thursday and Friday on Jeju Island.The U.S. trade representative will reportedly hold separate bilateral talks with major countries, including South Korea, on the margins of the APEC gathering.Greer is expected to meet with South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Friday for talks, in which the two sides are likely to conduct an interim review of the ongoing bilateral negotiations on tariffs and other issues.The two officials previously met on April 24 in Washington for the “two-plus-two” trade talks involving the top trade and finance officials of the two nations.