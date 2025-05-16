Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-05-15 08:26:58Updated: 2025-05-15 14:50:23

Lee Jae-myung to Continue Campaigning in Southern Provinces

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will campaign in the Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces Thursday.

Lee will kick off the day’s campaigning at Hwagae Market in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, meeting young people to discuss how to overcome the interregional rivalry between the Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces.

He will then visit South Jeolla Province for stops in Gwangyang, Yeosu, Suncheon and Mokpo, cities associated with Joseon-era Adm. Yi Sun-sin, a national hero revered for his victories against the Japanese navy in the 1590s.

Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, the spokesperson for the party’s election committee, said Thursday’s campaign schedule reflects the candidate’s resolve to overcome national crises, to carry on Adm. Yi’s patriotic spirit, and to promote development and integration in the southeastern and southwestern regions of the country.

Lee Jae-myung plans to announce pledges on education on Thursday, which is Teachers’ Day.
