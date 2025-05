Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will campaign in Seoul on Thursday, the fourth day of the official campaign period for the June 3 election.Kim will attend a breakfast seminar on corporate response strategies in the age of artificial intelligence, an event hosted by an association of small businesses in Yeouido.He will then woo voter support at Sindorim Station on Subway Line 2 in Seoul.Kim plans to mark Teachers’ Day on Thursday by unveiling his pledges on education at the National Assembly.Earlier this week Kim canvassed in Daegu, Busan, and other communities in the southern part of the country.