Photo : KBS News

Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor New Reform Party, will reach out to teachers and prospective teachers on Thursday, Teachers’ Day.Lee will have breakfast in a student cafeteria at Seoul National University of Education in southern Seoul as part of his efforts to connect with young people.He has already visited six universities so far, starting with a visit to Korea Aerospace University on April 29.Lee will then meet with the Korea Elementary School Teachers Association to discuss ways to strengthen teachers’ rights.He plans to interact with citizens and seek voter support at Hyehwa Station at 7 p.m.