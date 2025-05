Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign ministers from South Korea and Indonesia have reaffirmed the need to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Indonesian counterpart, Arrmanatha Nasir, concurred on the matter during talks in Jakarta on Wednesday.The ministry said the two sides agreed it is necessary to foster smooth progress on strategic cooperation projects related to defense and weapons.They also recognized the need to actively explore new partnerships in mutually beneficial areas such as shipbuilding and supply chains.The two sides also expressed hopes for strengthened cooperation in key areas of interest to Indonesia’s new administration, including energy, food security and human resources training.