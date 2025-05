Photo : KBS News

Police have arrested a woman and a man who allegedly sought to blackmail Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min by falsely claiming the woman was pregnant with Son’s child.Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul said Thursday that it apprehended the woman in her 20s and the man in his 40s the previous day on suspicion of blackmail.The woman allegedly claimed in June of last year that she was pregnant and demanded large sums of money in return for not going public.The man, one of her acquaintances, is also accused of approaching Son’s side this past March and demanding money.Son’s legal team filed a complaint against them on Wednesday last week and the police secured arrest warrants this past Wednesday.