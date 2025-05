Photo : YONHAP News

A trade ministers’ meeting for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) member economies has opened in South Korea.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday that the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting will run for two days at the International Convention Center on Jeju Island.Trade chiefs representing the 21 APEC member economies, including the United States and China, as well as senior officials from the World Trade Organization and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, will attend the meeting.South Korea, a founding member of APEC, is chairing an APEC meeting for the first time in 20 years, having previously hosted the summit in Busan.Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo will host the meeting, which will discuss multilateralism and sustainable trade under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper.”