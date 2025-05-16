Kim Moon-soo Apologizes for Yoon’s Martial Law Bid

Photo : KBS News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has apologized for the December 3 martial law incident.Kim said Thursday in a press conference at the National Assembly that he was offering a sincere and respectful apology over the matter.The candidate from the conservative party said that even though the Constitution gives the president emergency powers, invoking martial law is inappropriate unless the country faces a crisis that cannot be overcome by law enforcement.On Monday, Kim offered his first public apology for the “suffering” caused when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, saying the public has had a difficult time since then.Kim said Thursday that if he had known in advance, he would have told Yoon that martial law should not be imposed.But Kim resisted calls to expel Yoon from the party, saying it is a matter for Yoon to decide and that it is inappropriate for him, as a presidential candidate, to tell him to leave or not to leave the party.