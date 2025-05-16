NEC Poll: 8 in 10 Voters Determined to Cast Ballots on June 3

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight out of 10 eligible voters say they must vote in the June 3 presidential election.The National Election Commission(NEC) revealed on Thursday the results of its poll of one-thousand-526 voters nationwide, carried out May 2 and 3, in which 86 percent of respondents said they will vote without fail, while 10-point-eight percent said they will vote if possible.By age group, 75-point-three percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 said they will actively participate in the vote, while the corresponding figures for all older age groups exceeded 85 percent.According to the NEC, overall interest in the election hit 91-point-nine percent, up two percent since the survey it conducted ahead of the 20th presidential election in 2022.In terms of willingness to take part in early voting, 38-point-six percent of respondents said they will cast their ballots during the early voting period, in contrast with the 27-point-four percent early voter turnout in 2022.When asked about candidate selection criteria, 31-point-eight percent put ability and career background at the top of the checklist, followed by policies and pledges, moral fitness and party affiliation, with just 12-point-nine percent identifying party affiliation as their main priority.The NEC survey, conducted by Gallup Korea, had a response rate of 17 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.