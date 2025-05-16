USTR to Meet with HD Hyundai Heavy, Hanwha Ocean CEOs on Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to meet with the heads of South Korean shipbuilders HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.The meeting is being held at the request of the United States on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers’ meeting, currently underway in Seogwipo on Jeju Island.According to the government and the shipbuilding industry, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries CEO Lee Sang-kyun and Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheul will hold separate one-on-one talks with Greer on Friday.The CEOs are expected to discuss specific areas of cooperation between the South Korean and U.S. shipbuilding industries, including the construction of commercial and naval ships, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul services.South Korea and the U.S. have been actively discussing cooperation in shipbuilding since the start of the Donald Trump administration, as the U.S. leader has stressed rebuilding his country’s shipbuilding industry.