APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting Kicks Off on Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Trade ministers representing the 21 APEC member economies have gathered on Jeju Island for a two-day meeting, and tariff talks between Seoul and Washington are expected to take place on the sidelines. The theme of the multilateral event is “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper.”Curtis Carney has more.Report: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) trade ministers’ meeting started Thursday in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, and will run through Friday.In an opening speech, South Korea’s trade chief, Cheong In-kyo, highlighted uncertainties surrounding global trade and supply chains.[Sound bite: S. Korean Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo]“Today the global environment surrounding APEC members face many challenges as cross-border trade and the interconnected supply chains continue to expand, growing uncertainties are faced, placing a strain on the global economy and the trade landscape. Given this challenging global trade environment, the role of APEC is more crucial than ever.”The event brings together the trade chiefs of 21 economies, including the United States, China, Japan and Australia, as well as representatives of the World Trade Organization and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The agenda includes trade innovation, the multilateral trade system, trade sustainability, and the impact of recent U.S. tariff policies.The meeting is being held in preparation for the upcoming APEC Summit in Gyeongju in October.Bilateral talks between South Korea and major countries are also scheduled to take place while the foreign policymakers are here.After Cheong meets with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday evening, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun is scheduled to discuss tariffs and related issues with Greer on Friday.The two countries are setting July 8 as the deadline for negotiations, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s 90-day grace period for reciprocal tariffs ends.While the U.S. wants a quick conclusion to the talks, South Korea plans to take its time and seek to reduce tariffs on individual items, such as automobiles and steel.Curtis Carney, KBS World Radio News.