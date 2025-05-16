PPP Candidate Kim Vows to Revise Serious Accidents Punishment Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo met with leaders from small- to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs), where he promised to revise the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.At a lecture held at the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business headquarters on Thursday, Kim said if elected, he would change the law.Under the law enacted in 2022, business owners face a minimum one-year prison term or a fine of up to one billion won, or around 718-thousand U.S. dollars, upon the death or serious injury of an employee in the workplace.The PPP candidate also apologized to the South Korean people regarding the December 3 martial law declaration during a press conference, saying even if it was part of the president's constitutional right, it should only be executed under a national crisis that cannot be handled by the police.Kim, however, said it would be up to former President Yoon Suk Yeol to decide whether to leave the party.Meanwhile, minor Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok, who had lunch with a group of trainee teachers marking Teachers' Day, promised measures to facilitate restoration of teachers' rights in classrooms.