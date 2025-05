Photo : YONHAP News

Liberal Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is touring the southwestern Jeolla region, the traditional liberal stronghold, having visited the traditionally conservative southeastern Gyeongsang region earlier in the week.In a bid to highlight "national unity," Lee is touring South Jeolla's Gwangyang, Yeosu, Suncheon and Mokpo starting Thursday.Earlier in the day, the DP candidate participated in a YouTube live broadcast at Hwagae Market in South Gyeongsang's Hadong County, the symbol of the Gyeongsang-Jeolla exchange, along with young people from both regions.Talks during the broadcast centered on jobs, housing, childbirth and rearing, as well as imbalance in regional development.Later on Thursday, he called for national unity, while promising to achieve balanced development and economic recovery by facilitating enhancement of industrial competitiveness by region.