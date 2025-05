Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) snapped a three-day market rally as investors locked in gains with tariff concerns easing.The KOSPI lost 19-point-21 points, or zero-point-73 percent, Thursday to close at two-thousand-621-point-36.The index’s rise was fueled by optimism over a fresh U.S.-China trade deal, but lost steam Thursday as profit-taking weighed on the market, pushing most major shares lower.Chipmakers were among the hardest hit as Samsung Electronics slipped zero-point-17 percent and SK hynix tumbled two-point-67 percent, while in other industries, Hyundai Motor lost two-point-13 percent and Nongshim dipped one-point-66 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ dropped five-point-82 points, or zero-point-79 percent, to close at 733-point-23.