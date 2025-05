Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative People Power Party interim leader Kim Yong-tae has officially asked former President Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party as a result of his removal from office last month for putting the country under martial law on December 3.At a press conference Thursday, Kim urged Yoon to cut ties with the party so its candidate can win the June 3 presidential election.The interim chief said he intends to meet with the former president as soon as possible.Kim pledged to democratize the party and normalize its relationship with the president if it becomes the ruling party again.The interim chief mentioned revising the party’s constitution and regulations to stipulate its independence from the president and banning presidential intervention in election nominations and other party affairs.