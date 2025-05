Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand the type of jobs and tasks open to foreigners under the E-9 non-professional employment visa, including those in the parcel delivery, restaurant, hotel and other lodging industries.The expansion aimed at improving the working environment was finalized on Thursday during a session of the foreign personnel policy committee under the Prime Minister's Office.The government introduced the E-9 visa employment in the parcel delivery industry in September 2023, and other industries last April, in response to labor shortages among small businesses in the service sector.Under the latest measures, foreign workers in the restaurant business who until now were restricted to supporting kitchen staff, will be allowed to wait tables.In the parcel delivery sector, workers who have been restricted to loading and unloading parcels, will be able to take on jobs sorting the delivery items.