Gov’t to Expand Supply of Devices to Prevent Sudden Unintended Acceleration

The government will expand the supply of a device designed to prevent sudden unintended acceleration accidents when an older or inattentive driver accidentally presses the gas pedal instead of the brake.The measure was included in a traffic accident death reduction plan put forth by the transport ministry on Thursday in cooperation with the interior ministry, the police and local governments.While deaths from traffic accidents caused by older drivers increased two-point-one percent on-year to 761 last year, a five-year data analysis showed that incorrect use of the accelerator accounted for 25-point-seven percent of all sudden unintended acceleration accidents.Officials will also look into a conditions-based system for licensing drivers, under which drivers could be deemed at high risk of causing an accident regardless of age, based on physical or cognitive decline due to illness or other reasons.Drivers identified as high risk could then be banned from driving at night or on expressways, or restricted from driving above certain speeds.