DP's Lee Leads Polls in All Areas at over 40%, Except for Conservative Stronghold

Written: 2025-05-15 18:51:41Updated: 2025-05-15 18:52:04

Photo : YONHAP News

With the June 3 presidential election 19 days left to go, liberal Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung led the polls against the conservative People Power Party's(PPP) Kim Moon-soo in most regions.

According to a survey of one-thousand adults between Monday and Wednesday, Lee won 49 percent of support, against Kim's 27 percent.

Minor Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok had seven percent of support.

The DP's Lee won over 40 percent in all regions, except for the traditional conservative stronghold of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where the PPP's Kim led the polls at 54 percent, followed by Lee at 29 percent.

In the liberal stronghold of Gwangju and Jeolla provinces, the DP's Lee won 78 percent, against four percent held by the PPP's Kim and six percent by the Reform Party's Lee.

Among the moderates, the DP's Lee won 55 percent of support, followed by the PPP's Kim at 18 percent and the Reform Party's Lee at ten percent.

The survey, conducted by Mbrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
