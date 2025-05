Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo visited naval units on Thursday to inspect the Navy's readiness posture and to encourage the troops.According to the JCS, Kim visited a submarine force command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, the Jinhae Naval Base Command and the naval special warfare flotilla based in Jinhae.While inspecting the submarine command, the JCS chairman called on forces to maintain a firm resolve to fight and operational posture under extreme conditions in order to obliterate the enemy's will for provocation.The admiral also urged the Jinhae Command and the special warfare flotilla for a resolute readiness posture.Kim boarded the eight-thousand-200-ton-class ROKS Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the three-thousand-ton-class ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho submarine, while conducting a command flight on the P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.