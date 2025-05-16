KBS Poll: DP’s Lee 46%, PPP’s Kim Moon-soo 31%, Ex-PPP Chief Lee 8%

Photo : KBS News

In the first KBS poll conducted since the presidential candidate lineup was finalized, the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung took the lead with 46 percent support.According to the survey of one-thousand adults nationwide commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from Tuesday to Thursday, 46 percent of the respondents chose Lee when asked who would get their vote if the election were held the next day.People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo came in second at 31 percent, with Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party trailing behind at eight percent.Additionally, 53 percent of respondents expressed a preference for a candidate from the previous opposition bloc, while 36-point-two percent favored a candidate from the previous ruling bloc.Asked about the most important factors in their decision, 39 percent cited a candidate’s competence and experience.The next most popular answers were the candidate’s ideology, campaign pledges and moral fitness, while just six percent mentioned party affiliation and two percent cited electability.The poll had a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.