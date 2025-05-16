Trade Chiefs of S. Korea, US Hold Talks at APEC Meeting

Photo : KBS News

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo met with U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Jamieson Greer on Thursday to discuss tariffs and other trade issues.The talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers’ meeting, which kicked off Thursday on Jeju Island for a two-day run.In the bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed the U.S. tariffs on South Korean products and ways to strengthen trade cooperation.The trade ministry said Cheong asked Greer about U.S. tariff negotiations with other major countries and the two discussed pending trade issues between Seoul and Washington.On Wednesday, the chief of the ministry’s trade policy bureau and USTR officials held working-level discussions, with Greer set to meet with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Friday.Meanwhile, Greer is scheduled to meet on Friday with the chief executive officers of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, South Korea’s leading shipbuilders.