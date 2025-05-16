US Extends N. Korea Travel Ban for Another Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. administration has decided to extend its ban on travel to North Korea for another year.The State Department posted a notice on the Federal Register on Wednesday saying the ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea will remain in place until August 31, 2026, as the current prohibition is set to expire August 31.The department said there continues to be a “serious risk” of arrest and long-term detention for U.S. nationals traveling to North Korea.The ban was first imposed in September 2017 and has been renewed every year since then.Under the ban, all U.S. passports will remain invalid for travel to, in or through North Korea unless specially validated for such travel.The ban was a response to the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died days after he returned home from North Korea in a vegetative state.He had been imprisoned in the North for 17 months after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster.