Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will reportedly test exclusive immigration lanes for each other’s citizens for about a month starting in early June to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries.According to Japan’s Nikkei News on Thursday, the two nations will launch a one-month trial of the fast lanes at some of the countries’ airports, with the aim of speeding up entry procedures.The report said Japan’s Tokyo Haneda and Fukuoka airports and South Korea’s Gimpo and Gimhae airports were selected for the pilot program.The two nations reportedly plan to conduct a review and decide whether to continue the program after evaluating the outcome.Nikkei said no Japanese airports have previously installed dedicated lanes for nationals of a specific country, adding that the Japanese government believes in fostering people-to-people exchanges as the basis for stronger bilateral relations.