KBS Poll: 60% Think Newly Elected Presidents Should Stand Trial

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll finds that 60 percent of respondents believe an accused person should stand trial even if he or she is elected president, amid the Democratic Party’s ongoing efforts to amend the Criminal Procedure Act to suspend all criminal trials for a newly elected president.According to the survey of one-thousand adults nationwide commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from Tuesday to Thursday, 60 percent of the respondents said accused people should face trial without exception even upon being elected president, while 37 percent said trials for a newly elected president should be suspended.When asked about the proposed special counsel investigation that the Democratic Party is pursuing against Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on allegations that he abused his judicial power, 46 percent were in favor of it and 44 percent were opposed.Seventy percent of the respondents said the People Power Party and impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol should sever ties, either by the party expelling Yoon or by Yoon leaving on his own.A majority of respondents said the most urgent tasks for the new president are to achieve an economic recovery and economic stability for the country’s people.Prosecutorial and judicial reform were a priority for 17 percent of the respondents, with the same number citing national unity.The poll had a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.