Presidential Candidates to Hold First TV Debate on Sunday

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates running in the June 3 election will hold their first televised debate on Sunday.According to the National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission on Friday, the debate is set for 8 p.m. Sunday at an SBS studio in Seoul.The two-hour debate, organized by the commission, will involve the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung, the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo, the New Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok and the Democratic Labor Party’s Kwon Young-gook.The commission said it decided to invite the four candidates to participate on the basis of polling numbers, how many parliamentary seats their parties hold, and the proportion of votes each party received in the previous election.The first TV debate during the official campaign period will focus on economic issues, including ways to stimulate the economy and overcome sluggish growth.Social issues will be the focus of a second debate next Friday, with a third debate to cover political issues on May 27.