The government says the economy is facing increasing downside pressure due to worsening external conditions and a delayed recovery in domestic demand.The Ministry of Economy and Finance presented the assessment Friday in its monthly economic report, known as the Green Book, for May.The ministry said downside pressure on the economy is increasing as the economy is experiencing a delay in the recovery of domestic demand, including consumption and construction investment, as well as employment difficulties in vulnerable industries.The ministry added that the economy is also witnessing a slowdown in exports due to worsening external conditions from U.S. tariffs.The ministry has said in every report since January that downside pressure on the economy is increasing, but only in its May report has it added the wording “a slowdown in exports.”