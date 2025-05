Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has raised its cyber crisis alert level from “concern” to “caution” ahead of the upcoming presidential election on June 3.The NIS National Cyber Security Center announced on its website on Friday that the monitoring and prevention/response system for domestic and international cyber threats needs to be strengthened ahead of the upcoming presidential election.In response, the NIS raised the alert level from “concern” to “caution” from 9 a.m. on Friday until 12 a.m. June 4.The center called on all related agencies and organizations to carry out relevant measures in line with the cyber crisis alert level, according to its Cyber Crisis Response Practice Manual.It also called on agencies to immediately report any unusual signs, such as cyberattacks or computer network paralysis, to the National Cyber Security Center and the Office of National Security.