USFK Commander Highlights Importance of South Korea in Indo-Pacific Strategy

Photo : US Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson has underscored the importance of keeping American troops stationed in South Korea to deal with threats from China and Russia.Speaking at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Hawaii on Thursday, Brunson explained that having the U.S. military in South Korea plays a big role in overcoming the challenges imposed by distance that make military operations in the vast Indo-Pacific region difficult.He said South Korea’s geographical location is strategically important, as it is the closest allied presence to Beijing, and described the country as an island or “fixed aircraft carrier” floating between Japan and mainland China.Brunson explained that the presence of the U.S. military on the Korean Peninsula imposes costs; changes the calculations of the leaders of North Korea, Russia and China; and provides options for the United States’ most senior leaders.He said the USFK presence in the region is not solely focused on defeating North Korea but also on operations, activities and investments as a small part of the greater Indo-Pacific strategy, pointing out that South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean recently finished maintenance on a U.S. naval ship that he said looked “better than new.”The commander’s comments regarding the broader role of USFK comes amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump will employ “strategic flexibility” in responding to geopolitical crises in Northeast Asia, including a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.