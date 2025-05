Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the liberal stronghold of North Jeolla Province and applauded the region’s historic campaigns for democracy.Speaking at a rally at Iksan Station Square on Friday, he said it was the Donghak Revolution that called for harmony and respect for all, emphasizing that the region is the birthplace of that movement.He called on voters not to forget the revolutionary spirit on June 3, calling for a country that moves toward a democratic society.Lee also noted that the region is seeing relatively slow development and vowed to work for balanced national development.The Democratic Party candidate also pledged to focus on fostering the renewable energy industry in the region.