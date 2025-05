Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has set out to win over voters in the metropolitan region south of Seoul.During his visit to Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, he noted Samsung Electronics’ presence in the city, vowing to pursue pro-business policies.Kim also pointed to the Korea Advanced Nano Fab Center and the Gyeonggi Bio Center and vowed to become a science and technology-centered president.While campaigning at Dongtan Station in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, he pledged to expand regional connectivity with the Great Train Express(GTX).Kim plans to wrap up the day’s campaign in the Chungcheong region and unveil his pledge for the administrative capital.Meanwhile, New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok visited the southeastern port city of Busan, where he pledged to introduce a “special data zone” and make the city a global data hub.