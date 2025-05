Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court is looking into allegations that the presiding judge in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial made multiple visits to an expensive hostess bar and someone else paid the bill.The Supreme Court Ethics Audit Office announced on Friday that it has reviewed all evidence put forth by the Democratic Party, as well as the media, to verify the facts of the case concerning Justice Jee Kui-youn.The ethics office added that if any misconduct is verified, it will take steps in accordance with relevant laws.Earlier this week, Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min said during a parliamentary session that he received a tip Jee had visited a hostess bar on multiple occasions without ever paying.But details such as when Jee supposedly made these visits and who accompanied him to the bar have not yet been disclosed.Jee was also behind the decision to free Yoon from detention in March.