Phone Records Show Who Talked with Yoon on Martial Law Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The special police team looking into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt have secured Yoon’s phone records and handed them over to the prosecution.According to sources within the political and legal communities on Friday, the records show that Yoon spoke over the phone with People Power Party lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Choo Kyung-ho shortly after declaring martial law on December 3.The former president was also found to have talked with Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok around the time martial law was declared and later lifted.The phone records also reportedly show that Yoon spoke with People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, who was then labor minister, a few days after the martial law incident.The former president was also found to have held phone talks with conservative YouTuber Ko Sung-kook.The records are from Yoon’s standard mobile phone.The police have yet to acquire from the Presidential Security Service the server for Yoon’s classified phone.