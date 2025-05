Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed slightly higher Friday, rebounding from a small drop the previous day.The KOSPI rose five-point-51 points, or zero-point-21 percent, to close at two-thousand-626-point-87.Food and defense shares led the turnaround as the index edged up amid eased tariff concerns.Samyang Food, famous for Buldak Ramen, skyrocketed 19-point-07 percent to an all-time high on stellar first-quarter earnings while its rival Nongshim climbed nine-point-four percent, and defense heavyweights Hanwha Aerospace and LIG Nex1 rose two-point-31 percent and four-point-38 percent, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell eight-point-16 points, or one-point-11 percent, to close at 725-point-07.