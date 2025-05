Photo : KBS News

Trade ministers from South Korea and the United States agreed to begin bilateral consultation next week centered on six areas, including balanced trade and non-tariff barriers.According to Seoul's trade ministry, such an agreement was reached Friday during talks between Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.The meeting was held on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) trade ministers' gathering on Jeju Island.Meeting with local media outlets following the two-way meeting, Ahn said he and Greer had agreed to convene a second session of technical consultation next week in the U.S.The upcoming consultation is expected to focus on balanced trade, non-tariff barriers, economic security, digital trade, country of origin and commercial consideration.