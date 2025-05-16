Torrential Rain Alerts Issued for Parts of Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rain alerts have been issued for parts of Seoul and the surrounding capital region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 4:20 p.m. Friday, heavy rain advisories were issued for eastern Seoul districts of Nowon, Seongbuk, Jungnang, Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Dobong, Gangbuk, Seongdong.Advisories were also issued for the city's western districts of Eunpyeong, Mapo, Seodaemun, Yongsan, Jongno, and Jung, and as of 5 p.m., they were expanded to Gangseo, Gwanak, Yangcheon, Guro, Dongjak, Yeongdeungpo, and Geumcheon.A heavy rain advisory is issued when precipitation of at least 60 millimeters is expected in a three-hour period, or over 110 millimeters in 12 hours.As of 4:20 p.m, a heavy rain warning took effect for Gyeonggi Province's Namyangju City, issued when precipitation of at least 90 millimeters is expected in a three-hour period, or over 180 millimeters in 12 hours.Authorities have also prohibited access to partials roads and walkways along some 18 streams in the greater Seoul area including, Cheonggyecheon and Dorimcheon in Seoul and Anyangcheon in Gyeonggido, due to a sudden swell in water levels.The rainfall is projected to continue in most parts of the country through early Saturday, with the capital area and regions along the southern coast likely to observe deluge of around 30 millimeters per hour, accompanied by strong winds.Morning lows on Saturday are expected to range between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 21 and 29 degrees.