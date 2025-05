Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s foreign exchange rates and price of goods are assessed to have recently returned to an uptrend.According to a report by South Korea’s Institute for National Security Strategy on Friday, the North's exchange rate has weakened in March and market prices are on the rise, after a decline since early this year.As of April 27, the North Korean won-dollar rate and the won-yuan rate rose nine-point-seven percent and 31-point-nine percent, respectively, compared to the most recent trough on February 16.The report said the rate surge came after a decree was issued by the North Korean regime last April banning individual use of foreign currency and reinforced control over foreign exchange that followed.Food prices in the regime also increased likely as rice imports from China dropped due to the weaker local currency.