Photo : YONHAP News

An association representing doctors in private practice announced plans to file a citizens' request for a state audit regarding the government's medical school admissions quota hike.Korean Medical Association(KMA) spokesperson Kim Seong-geun said on Friday that the group intends to seek the audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).The spokesperson alleged the government's legal violation, power abuse and causing losses in the state finances and national health insurance.The KMA said through the filing, it intends to request correction in the hastily pushed health care policy and reprimand of those in charge of formulating the erroneous policy.The doctors' group also urged the government to withdraw expulsion and failure of medical students who have taken a leave of absence in protest of the quota hike.