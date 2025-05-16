Some 9,000 SKT Subscribers Collectively File for Damages Suit against SKT over Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Some nine-thousand subscribers to SK Telecom(SKT) collectively filed for a damages suit against the mobile carrier regarding last month's user SIM-related data breach due to hacking.Ha Hee-bong, lawyer at Lawpid Legal Services, on Friday submitted a damages claim on behalf of nine-thousand-175 SKT subscribers, demanding compensation of 500-thousand won, or around 358 U.S. dollars per person.The lawyer said the victims are experiencing practical fear and extreme anxiety over SIM duplication, and their daily lives are being disrupted after having to replace their SIM cards and facing restriction in access to financial services.Ha added that SKT must be transparent in disclosing the exact content and scope of the leaked data, and that the government should bolster national management and supervision of mobile carriers' key servers.Several other law firms have reportedly filed for similar suits, such as LOGOS Law, seeking 300-thousand won per person for 320 subscribers.