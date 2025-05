Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors sold over nine billion U.S. dollars worth of South Korean stocks in April due to the impact of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, nine-point-33 billion dollars had left the country in stock investment funds, the largest amount since during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.There was a net outflow of one-point-seven billion dollars in foreigners' securities investment funds last month, or around two-point-41 trillion won as of the exchange rate in late April.The net outflow comes after two consecutive months of inflow -- one-point-73 billion dollars in February and three-point-67 billion dollars in March.Bonds, on the other hand, posted a net inflow of seven-point-63 billion dollars, continuing a three-month streak since after February.