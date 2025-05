Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced that he is leaving the People Power Party.In a message posted on his social media, Yoon said he was leaving the party on Saturday.The former president said his exit is meant to help the party win the June 3 presidential election and protect liberal democracy.Calling on party members to set aside their personal positions and come together, Yoon said unity is the only way to protect the country and the people, as well as pass on freedom and prosperity to future generations.Yoon stressed that the upcoming presidential race is the last chance to stop what he called a slide into totalitarian dictatorship, and to defend liberal democracy and the rule of law.He then urged his supporters to back People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and cast their votes on June 3.