N. Korean Leader Oversees Training, Calls for Shift in War Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the need for all military units to bring about a major shift in preparations for war.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim made the remarks on Thursday while overseeing an Air Force anti-air warfare and attack drill.The exercise focused on searching, tracking, and destroying enemy cruise missiles and self-destructing drones, as well as honing the skills of units responsible for anti-air operations.The KCNA quoted Kim as saying that the drill raised key challenges for the development of air armament systems, anti-aircraft defense capabilities, integrated detection and electronic warfare systems, and anti-drone technologies.The report did not elaborate on the specific challenges mentioned.Photos released with the report showed fighter jets and helicopters shooting down aerial targets, including drones, along with images of combat and reconnaissance drones that the North had previously disclosed during Kim’s inspections and expo visits.