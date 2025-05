Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes South Korea wants to negotiate a trade deal with the United States.In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump claimed that 150 countries are seeking trade agreements with the U.S.Saying South Korea is one of them, Trump said he is not going to make deals with every country, and that he is going to "set the limit” because he “can’t meet with that many people.”Trump also claimed that if he hadn't reached a trade deal with China, China would have "broken apart."His remarks come as Seoul and Washington reached a consensus for South Korea to prepare a “July package” aimed at removing U.S. reciprocal tariffs before a 90-day grace period ends on July 8.