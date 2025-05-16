Fire Breaks out at Kumho Tire Factory in Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out Saturday morning at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju, injuring one worker and two firefighters while prompting the evacuation of some 400 workers.Authorities say the fire began at around 7:11 a.m. at the factory located in Gwangsan District, triggering a Level Two emergency response from fire officials.The building that caught fire is said to be used for refining raw rubber, which involves chemicals.The fire started after sparks from a device used to heat rubber came in contact with flammable materials.Factory workers initially attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful, and the fire quickly spread to a neighboring building.Because that adjacent building stores hazardous materials, firefighters are working to put out the blaze while being prepared to evacuate the scene at any time.Authorities believe it will take several days to fully contain the fire.Sixty-five fire trucks and helicopters, along with 167 personnel, have been mobilized to fight the flames.