Photo : YONHAP News

The National Fire Agency has issued an order for nationwide mobilization of firefighting personnel and resources to contain the fire that broke out at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju.The order was issued at 10 a.m. Saturday, leading to the dispatch of 15 chemical fire trucks from nearby regions, including Daegu, the Jeolla provinces, South Chungcheong Province, and South Gyeongsang Province.Firefighters have deployed two fire engines with high-capacity blasting systems, 100 pieces of firefighting equipment, and 355 personnel to fight the blaze.