Presidential Hopefuls Visit Gwangju Ahead of May 18 Uprising Anniversary

Anchor: With just one day to go before the nation marks the 45th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, key presidential hopefuls visited the southwestern city on Saturday. Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began his third day of campaigning in the Jeolla region with a visit to Naju in South Jeolla Province.Stressing that agriculture is a national strategic industry, Lee vowed to stabilize rice prices and introduce additional policies to protect farmers.Lee then traveled to Gwangju to attend an event marking the eve of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.He will stay in Gwangju to attend the official ceremony marking the 45th anniversary on Sunday.Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo visited the May 18 National Cemetery in Gwangju.During a meeting of the party’s election polling committee in the southwestern city, Kim described himself as a victim of the uprising and questioned whether the Democratic Party’s recent push for a series of impeachments truly aligns with the spirit of the uprising.New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok continued to woo young voters in Seoul on Saturday.He attended a forum organized by medical school students and trainee doctors before meeting with college students at Hangang Park.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.