Acting Pres. Lee Calls for Respect over Differences, Empathy in Honoring 1980 Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho emphasized the importance of moving forward with respect for differences and empathy for pain as the true way to honor the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.Speaking at a ceremony at the May 18 National Cemetery on Sunday to mark the uprising's 45th anniversary, Lee said the solidarity and unity demonstrated 45 years ago remain essential lessons for people today.He urged continuous efforts to revive that spirit in daily life and promote national unity through dialogue and compromise, pledging the government's unwavering commitment.Lee described Gwangju as a historic site where students and citizens made sacrifices for democracy, justice and human rights, underscoring that the nation was built on the May 18 spirit.Expressing profound respect and gratitude to those who contributed to the movement and their bereaved families, he called for overcoming division and working together for a stronger country.Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and minor Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok attended the event, while conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo was absent due to opposition from May 18-related groups.